Left Menu

Thrilling Clashes Await on Day 2 of Hong Kong Sixes 2024

Day 2 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 promises exciting cricket action with Australia meeting Nepal and India facing UAE in their respective pool matches. Quarter-finals feature power-packed teams like Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, and Pakistan, while standout individual performances have marked the tournament's spirited start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:47 IST
Thrilling Clashes Await on Day 2 of Hong Kong Sixes 2024
Robin Uthappa (R). (Photo: Hong Kong Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Day 2 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 is set to sizzle with action-packed encounters, beginning with Australia battling Nepal in Pool B. Soon after, the Men in Blue from India will square off against the UAE in Pool C, eager to claim their first victory of the tournament.

In the prestigious quarter-finals, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to Australia clashing with Hong Kong, and a high-stakes match between South Africa and Pakistan. Tension builds as New Zealand is scheduled against either India or UAE in Bowl Match 3, while England confronts Oman in Bowl Match 4.

Indian or UAE teams are set to face Bangladesh in the concluding Quarter-Final 4. Standout performances on Day 1 have set a competitive tone, with South Africa's winning streak and Nizakat Khan's top-scoring feats grabbing attention, alongside impactful bowling from Bangladesh's Jishan Alam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024