Thrilling Clashes Await on Day 2 of Hong Kong Sixes 2024

Day 2 of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 is set to sizzle with action-packed encounters, beginning with Australia battling Nepal in Pool B. Soon after, the Men in Blue from India will square off against the UAE in Pool C, eager to claim their first victory of the tournament.

In the prestigious quarter-finals, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to Australia clashing with Hong Kong, and a high-stakes match between South Africa and Pakistan. Tension builds as New Zealand is scheduled against either India or UAE in Bowl Match 3, while England confronts Oman in Bowl Match 4.

Indian or UAE teams are set to face Bangladesh in the concluding Quarter-Final 4. Standout performances on Day 1 have set a competitive tone, with South Africa's winning streak and Nizakat Khan's top-scoring feats grabbing attention, alongside impactful bowling from Bangladesh's Jishan Alam.

