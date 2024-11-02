Oliver Bearman Steps In: A Star in the Making at Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Oliver Bearman replaces the ill Kevin Magnussen for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, showcasing impressive speed during practice. The 19-year-old British driver quickly adapts to challenges, earning a remarkable tenth place in sprint qualifying after a last-minute call-up, continuing a strong performance history with the Haas and Ferrari teams.
Oliver Bearman is set to fill in for an unwell Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, according to the Haas Formula One team. The young British driver demonstrated promising potential during Friday's practice sessions.
Bearman, only 19, adapted swiftly to the task at hand and managed to secure a commendable tenth position for the Saturday sprint race. This year, he has already stood in for Magnussen and others, impressing with his adaptability and skill.
Bearman's performances have consistently caught attention, scoring points with both Haas and Ferrari. Team boss Ayao Komatsu praised the youngster's quick preparation and faultless handling of unexpected technical challenges during the qualifying rounds.
