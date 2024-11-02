Babar Azam's Break: A Step to Rediscovery

Babar Azam, one of Pakistan's most esteemed cricketers, has been omitted from the Test squad due to declining performance. According to red-ball captain Shan Masood, this break could be pivotal for Azam to rediscover his best form and return stronger.

Azam, who stepped down as captain in all formats last year after Pakistan's disappointing World Cup exit, briefly returned as white-ball captain in March but was again left out for two tests against England in October. He managed to score just 35 runs across both innings, which led to his exclusion.

Shan Masood, speaking on the BBC's 'Stumped' podcast, emphasized the value of Azam's brief hiatus. He stated, "I think Babar is among the best batsmen worldwide. This break could do wonders for him." Azam remains an integral part of Pakistan's cricket future, expected to join the national squad for upcoming international tours.

