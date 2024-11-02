Krisha Verma Shines with Gold, Indian Boxers Clinch Silver at U19 World Championships

On the opening day of the U19 World Boxing Championships finals in Colorado, USA, India's Krisha Verma emerged victorious, securing the gold medal in the 75kg category. Verma's spectacular performance was one of the highlights of the day.

However, it was a bittersweet day for other Indian finalists. Rahul Kundu, Chanchal Chaudhary, Anjali Singh, Vini, and Akansha showed commendable resilience but ultimately had to settle for silver medals after close contests against their respective opponents.

The championships will continue with day two of the finals scheduled to commence at 12.30 AM on Sunday, promising more thrilling boxing battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)