Sabalenka Triumphs at WTA Finals Opener

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-4 in her WTA Finals opener in Riyadh, strengthening her bid for the year-end No. 1 ranking. Leading the first women's professional tennis event in Saudi Arabia, Sabalenka demonstrated power and skill to stay unbeaten against Zheng in their 2024 meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 00:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 00:44 IST
Aryna Sabalenka started her campaign to clinch the year-end top tennis ranking with a stellar 6-3, 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Saturday. This victory marked an impressive beginning to the first women's professional tournament held in Saudi Arabia, where Sabalenka showcased exceptional power at key moments to maintain her unbeaten record against Zheng in their 2024 encounters.

Sabalenka, already a champion at the Australian and U.S. Opens, expressed her joy over the win, acknowledging the competitive nature of her matches with Zheng. 'She plays aggressive tennis, forcing me to bring out my best. I'm thrilled to have secured the first win,' Sabalenka stated after the match.

The WTA Finals, with its record $15 million prize pool, feature the world's top singles and doubles athletes, climaxing with the finals on November 9. Sabalenka aims to win all her round-robin matches to secure the top spot, while her closest rival, Iga Swiatek, must defend her title to stay in the running for the No. 1 position.

