Heartbreak for England: Nail-biting Clash Against All Blacks Ends in Defeat

In a thrilling start to the Autumn Internationals, England lost 24-22 to New Zealand at Twickenham. Despite leading with eight points, George Ford missed two late opportunities to secure a win. The All Blacks staged a remarkable comeback with key contributions from Mark Tele'a and Damian McKenzie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 00:48 IST
In a gripping encounter at Twickenham, England succumbed to a 24-22 defeat against New Zealand in the opening match of the Autumn Internationals. England, leading by eight points heading into the final quarter, saw their advantage slip as New Zealand's Mark Tele'a scored a second try, complemented by a crucial conversion from Damian McKenzie.

George Ford, who had been poised to clinch the victory for England, missed a late penalty and a subsequent drop goal attempt, leading to a third consecutive defeat against the All Blacks. England's coach, Steve Borthwick, expressed frustration at the missed opportunities but praised the team's attacking efforts.

The match saw impressive individual performances, including an early penalty by Marcus Smith and a superb try by Wallace Sititi for New Zealand. The game was marked by strategic plays, strong defenses, and a tense final quarter that ultimately saw the All Blacks clinch a victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

