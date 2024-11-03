Stunning Collapse: India's Historic Whitewash at Wankhede

The fortress had already faltered, crumbling to dust on Sunday as the Indian dressing room watched in disbelief. For the first time since 1933, the 'Tigers' at home were whitewashed in a series of three or more games by a resurgent New Zealand.

Despite India's full-strength squad, New Zealand's prowess under Ajaz Patel's spin left the hosts bewildered. Patel claimed 11 wickets, overshadowing India's home advantage and marking a humiliating defeat with a 25-run loss in the third Test, leaving fans at Wankhede stunned.

As questions loom over coach Gautam Gambhir's strategies, skipper Rohit Sharma admitted falling short, with Rishabh Pant's heroic attempts in vain. Now, India's prospects in the World Test Championship hang by a thread, desperately needing redemption in the upcoming Australian tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)