Bengal Warriorz Stage Epic Comeback to Stun Haryana Steelers

In a gripping showdown at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, the Bengal Warriorz pulled off a remarkable comeback to edge out the Haryana Steelers 40-38 in an exciting Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Maninder Singh delivered a stellar performance, notching up 12 critical points, while Fazel Atrachali complemented him with four crucial tackles.

The game commenced with both teams showcasing cautious strategies. Haryana drew first blood by shackling Maninder early and executing a solid tackle on young Sushil Kambrekar, quickly establishing a 6-point advantage. Shivam Patare topped the scoresheet initially for the Steelers, as captain Jaideep led his team impressively.

The tide turned as Maninder erupted with a barrage of raids, leveling the score. A strategic all-out by Mayur Kadam propelled the Warriorz to their first lead, ending the half at a 19-19 deadlock. The second half saw Fazel and Maninder dictating the game for the Warriorz, widening their lead to four points, as Haryana's Vinay and Shivam Patare resisted strongly.

Midway through, Maninder achieved his first Super 10 of the season, furthering the Warriorz's stronghold at 29-23. Despite a late surge from Haryana, highlighted by Mohammadreza Shadloui's efforts, Praveen Thakur's timely all-out ensured the Warriorz maintained control. The match concluded with the Bengal Warriorz triumphing in a memorable contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)