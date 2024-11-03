Left Menu

Bengal Warriorz Stage Epic Comeback to Stun Haryana Steelers

In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League match, the Bengal Warriorz, led by Maninder Singh's 12 points, secured a thrilling 40-38 victory over the Haryana Steelers at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Fazel Atrachali also contributed with crucial tackles, while Haryana's Vinay and Mohammadreza Shadloui fought valiantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:03 IST
Bengal Warriorz Stage Epic Comeback to Stun Haryana Steelers
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping showdown at Hyderabad's GMCB Indoor Stadium, the Bengal Warriorz pulled off a remarkable comeback to edge out the Haryana Steelers 40-38 in an exciting Pro Kabaddi League match on Sunday. Maninder Singh delivered a stellar performance, notching up 12 critical points, while Fazel Atrachali complemented him with four crucial tackles.

The game commenced with both teams showcasing cautious strategies. Haryana drew first blood by shackling Maninder early and executing a solid tackle on young Sushil Kambrekar, quickly establishing a 6-point advantage. Shivam Patare topped the scoresheet initially for the Steelers, as captain Jaideep led his team impressively.

The tide turned as Maninder erupted with a barrage of raids, leveling the score. A strategic all-out by Mayur Kadam propelled the Warriorz to their first lead, ending the half at a 19-19 deadlock. The second half saw Fazel and Maninder dictating the game for the Warriorz, widening their lead to four points, as Haryana's Vinay and Shivam Patare resisted strongly.

Midway through, Maninder achieved his first Super 10 of the season, furthering the Warriorz's stronghold at 29-23. Despite a late surge from Haryana, highlighted by Mohammadreza Shadloui's efforts, Praveen Thakur's timely all-out ensured the Warriorz maintained control. The match concluded with the Bengal Warriorz triumphing in a memorable contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024