Left Menu

Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Brilliance Secures Victory for NorthEast United FC over Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC triumphed over Odisha FC with a thrilling 3-2 win in the Indian Super League. Alaaeddine Ajaraie's two goals spearheaded the victory, while Guillermo Fernandez added another. Despite a fightback from Odisha, including goals from Hugo Boumous and Diego Mauricio, NEUFC held firm to secure the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:03 IST
Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Brilliance Secures Victory for NorthEast United FC over Odisha FC
NEUFC players (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NorthEast United FC delivered a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Odisha FC at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League on Sunday. A sparkling performance from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, including a remarkable brace, and a goal from substitute Guillermo Fernandez sealed three critical points for NEUFC.

The Highlanders began with intensity, denying Odisha FC possession and forcing their opponents into long passes. Their attacking lineup, featuring Parthib Gogoi and Jithin MS, continually unsettled the Odisha defense. A spectacular long-range strike by Ajaraie in the 12th minute gave NEUFC an early lead, breaking a league record with goals in seven consecutive games.

Momentum shifted briefly after Odisha's Hugo Boumous scored in the second half, but NEUFC's coach Juan Pedro Benali's tactical substitutions paid off when Fernandez netted a third goal in the 71st minute. Despite Diego Mauricio's late free-kick for Odisha, NorthEast United secured their third win of the season, setting the stage for upcoming matches against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth

How Digital Tech is Shaping Malaysia's Agrofood Future

Asia-Pacific Faces Climate Crisis: Urgent Solutions Needed

How Digitalization Shapes Inclusive Growth: Key Insights from a World Bank Review

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024