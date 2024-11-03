Alaaeddine Ajaraie's Brilliance Secures Victory for NorthEast United FC over Odisha FC

NorthEast United FC delivered a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Odisha FC at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the Indian Super League on Sunday. A sparkling performance from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, including a remarkable brace, and a goal from substitute Guillermo Fernandez sealed three critical points for NEUFC.

The Highlanders began with intensity, denying Odisha FC possession and forcing their opponents into long passes. Their attacking lineup, featuring Parthib Gogoi and Jithin MS, continually unsettled the Odisha defense. A spectacular long-range strike by Ajaraie in the 12th minute gave NEUFC an early lead, breaking a league record with goals in seven consecutive games.

Momentum shifted briefly after Odisha's Hugo Boumous scored in the second half, but NEUFC's coach Juan Pedro Benali's tactical substitutions paid off when Fernandez netted a third goal in the 71st minute. Despite Diego Mauricio's late free-kick for Odisha, NorthEast United secured their third win of the season, setting the stage for upcoming matches against Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan.

(With inputs from agencies.)