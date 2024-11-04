Left Menu

Malvika Bansod Falls Short in Thrilling Hylo Open Final Against Mia Blichfeldt

Indian badminton star Malvika Bansod faced a tough defeat against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Hylo Open 2024 final. Despite a strong start and leading at the halfway mark in the second game, Bansod ultimately couldn't overcome Blichfeldt's powerful play, concluding the match in 43 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 10:37 IST
Malvika Bansod Falls Short in Thrilling Hylo Open Final Against Mia Blichfeldt
Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod (Photo: BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a nail-biting finale at the Hylo Open 2024 in Saarbrucken, Germany, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod succumbed to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. Blichfeldt, seeded seventh, emerged victorious with a 21-10, 21-15 win over Bansod, who was seeded sixth in the BWF Super 300 tournament.

On her journey to the final, Bansod made headlines by besting Danish opponent Julie Dawall Jakobsen, becoming only the third Indian woman—after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu—to make it to a BWF World Tour final abroad. This marked only the second final appearance for the 23-year-old, following her runner-up finish to PV Sindhu at the Syed Modi International BWF Super 300 event.

Ranked 34th globally, Bansod initially held her ground against the world No. 36 Blichfeldt. The match was tied at 9-9 before Blichfeldt surged, taking control and 12 of the next 13 points. In the second game, Bansod initially led but was unable to match Blichfeldt's escalating intensity, resulting in a match closure at 43 minutes. Bansod had reached the quarter-finals of the same tournament the previous year.

Notably, the last Indian winner at the Hylo Open was 2019 champion Lakshya Sen, who reached the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024