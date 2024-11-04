Malvika Bansod Falls Short in Thrilling Hylo Open Final Against Mia Blichfeldt

In a nail-biting finale at the Hylo Open 2024 in Saarbrucken, Germany, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod succumbed to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. Blichfeldt, seeded seventh, emerged victorious with a 21-10, 21-15 win over Bansod, who was seeded sixth in the BWF Super 300 tournament.

On her journey to the final, Bansod made headlines by besting Danish opponent Julie Dawall Jakobsen, becoming only the third Indian woman—after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu—to make it to a BWF World Tour final abroad. This marked only the second final appearance for the 23-year-old, following her runner-up finish to PV Sindhu at the Syed Modi International BWF Super 300 event.

Ranked 34th globally, Bansod initially held her ground against the world No. 36 Blichfeldt. The match was tied at 9-9 before Blichfeldt surged, taking control and 12 of the next 13 points. In the second game, Bansod initially led but was unable to match Blichfeldt's escalating intensity, resulting in a match closure at 43 minutes. Bansod had reached the quarter-finals of the same tournament the previous year.

Notably, the last Indian winner at the Hylo Open was 2019 champion Lakshya Sen, who reached the semi-finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)