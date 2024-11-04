Thrilling 3-2 Win Pushes NorthEast United FC to Fifth Place

In a thrilling encounter, NorthEast United FC edged out Odisha FC with a 3-2 win during the Indian Super League match in Guwahati on Sunday. This victory propels the team to fifth place in the standings. Forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie's double goal contribution proved vital, helping the Highlanders fend off a vigorous second-half effort from their opponents to maintain their winning streak at home.

Despite the win, head coach Juan Pedro Benali, while delighted with the outcome, pointed out areas for improvement. He acknowledged the exciting nature of the match, noting its appeal to fans as both sides engaged in a high-quality display of football. 'We secured three crucial points against a tough opponent, but there's always room for enhancement,' Benali remarked during the post-match press briefing.

The Spaniard emphasized the need for his team to better manage games, having lost ten points from leading positions this season. Benali praised goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh, whose critical saves ensured the victory, honoring him as the player of the match. He stressed the importance of varied scoring sources within the squad, highlighting that multiple players contributing to goals strengthens the team's offensive dynamics.

