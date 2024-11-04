Wriddhiman Saha: The Silent Sentinel of Indian Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha, famously reserved yet remarkably skilled behind the stumps, has announced his retirement from cricket following the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. After 40 Test matches for India, the 40-year-old has decided to bring down the curtains on an illustrious yet understated career.

Saha, known for his extraordinary wicketkeeping skills and modest batting style, played a significant complementary role in Indian cricket. Despite the challenge of being paralleled with big names like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rishabh Pant, Saha carved a niche with his dependable hands and dedication to the game.

While relatively less celebrated, Saha's contributions are undeniable. His retirement comes amidst a period of reflection over his journey, from his early days in Siliguri to his rise as a respected Test player, always maintaining his humility and team spirit, as once noted by captain Virat Kohli.

