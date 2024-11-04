Abu Dhabi T10: A Global Cricket Showdown Begins

The much-anticipated Abu Dhabi T10 returns for its electrifying eighth season this year, starting November 21. The tournament kicks off with an exciting match between Team Abu Dhabi and the Ajman Bolts. Cricket fans can expect a riveting series of 40 high-stakes games, showcasing an expanded format with 10 teams vying for supremacy.

The action will unfold at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi over just 12 days, employing a round-robin format. The high-octane tournament accelerates towards a climactic playoff series during the National Day weekend. December 1 sets the stage for Qualifier 1, where the top two teams face off, while teams ranked fourth and fifth clash in the first eliminator, and subsequent matches determine the finalists meeting on December 2.

Defending champions New York Strikers begin their title defense on November 22 against Morrisville Samp Army, while Deccan Gladiators look to avenge last year's close miss. Featuring players from 18 different nations, including stars like Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan, the Abu Dhabi T10 underscores its global appeal as it promises another dazzling cricket season.

(With inputs from agencies.)