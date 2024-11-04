Left Menu

Pat Cummins Steers Australia to Victory in Nail-Biting ODI Against Pakistan

Pat Cummins showcased his batting prowess to guide Australia to a two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their ODI series opener. Cummins scored 32 not out, complementing his two-wicket haul and securing the win as Australia chased down 203 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mitchell Starc shone with key wickets.

Pat Cummins once again proved his worth in a batting crisis, leading world champions Australia to a tense two-wicket victory against Pakistan in the series-opening one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Playing his first ODI since last year's World Cup, Cummins demonstrated composure, scoring 32 from 31 balls to help the hosts reach Pakistan's total of 203, with 16.3 overs remaining. He showcased his ability to thrive under pressure, having contributed similarly in past matches.

Cummins praised his team's bowling performance, crucial in setting up the win, while Mitchell Starc was named man-of-the-match for his impactful three-wicket haul. The game marked Pakistan's first outing since missing the World Cup semi-finals, with Babar Azam returning to the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

