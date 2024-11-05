Left Menu

Neymar's Return Cut Short as Al-Hilal Triumphs in AFC Champions League

Neymar, recently back from a year-long absence due to injury, suffered another setback in Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Esteghlal. Despite not playing a major part in the match, his team still secured victory with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a hat trick. Neymar has time to recover for future games.

In a recent AFC Champions League encounter, Neymar's comeback was marred by another injury as Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0. The Brazilian star, recovering from a torn ACL, was substituted onto the field but had to leave again after appearing to strain his leg.

Despite Neymar's premature exit, Al-Hilal showcased their strength as Aleksandar Mitrovic executed a commanding hat trick. The team, thus, secured their top position in the group, maintaining a strong lead in the category. This win marks Al-Hilal's unbeaten streak in the group stage.

With Al-Hilal's focus on the upcoming AFC fixture on Nov. 25, Neymar's time to recuperate could prove crucial. Meanwhile, the team's domestic league standings remain unaffected due to his non-registration in the Saudi Pro League.

