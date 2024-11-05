Neymar's Return Cut Short as Al-Hilal Triumphs in AFC Champions League
Neymar, recently back from a year-long absence due to injury, suffered another setback in Al-Hilal's 3-0 win over Esteghlal. Despite not playing a major part in the match, his team still secured victory with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring a hat trick. Neymar has time to recover for future games.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
In a recent AFC Champions League encounter, Neymar's comeback was marred by another injury as Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0. The Brazilian star, recovering from a torn ACL, was substituted onto the field but had to leave again after appearing to strain his leg.
Despite Neymar's premature exit, Al-Hilal showcased their strength as Aleksandar Mitrovic executed a commanding hat trick. The team, thus, secured their top position in the group, maintaining a strong lead in the category. This win marks Al-Hilal's unbeaten streak in the group stage.
With Al-Hilal's focus on the upcoming AFC fixture on Nov. 25, Neymar's time to recuperate could prove crucial. Meanwhile, the team's domestic league standings remain unaffected due to his non-registration in the Saudi Pro League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Neymar
- Al-Hilal
- AFC Champions League
- injury
- recovery
- ACL
- Mitrovic
- hat trick
- Saudi Arabia
- Esteghlal
ALSO READ
Naomi Osaka Withdraws from Billie Jean King Cup to Focus on Recovery
Microfinance Sector Faces Prolonged Challenges through Fiscal Year, Recovery Hopes Pinned on Next Year
Mohammed Shami's Path to Recovery: Fitness Update from India's Ace Pacer
World Bank Approves $63 M for Post-Hurricane Beryl Recovery in St. Vincent and Grenadines
Urgent Solutions for Black Carbon Emissions: A Path to Climate and Health Recovery