Neymar's Return Cut Short as Al-Hilal Triumphs in AFC Champions League

In a recent AFC Champions League encounter, Neymar's comeback was marred by another injury as Al-Hilal defeated Esteghlal of Iran 3-0. The Brazilian star, recovering from a torn ACL, was substituted onto the field but had to leave again after appearing to strain his leg.

Despite Neymar's premature exit, Al-Hilal showcased their strength as Aleksandar Mitrovic executed a commanding hat trick. The team, thus, secured their top position in the group, maintaining a strong lead in the category. This win marks Al-Hilal's unbeaten streak in the group stage.

With Al-Hilal's focus on the upcoming AFC fixture on Nov. 25, Neymar's time to recuperate could prove crucial. Meanwhile, the team's domestic league standings remain unaffected due to his non-registration in the Saudi Pro League.

