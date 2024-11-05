Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer Returns to Mumbai Squad Amidst Key Exclusions

Shreyas Iyer rejoins the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy clash against Odisha. Despite his return, opener Prithvi Shaw remains excluded due to fitness and disciplinary reasons. The match, set at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, sees Ajinkya Rahane leading the squad in a crucial Elite Group A encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:36 IST
Shreyas Iyer Returns to Mumbai Squad Amidst Key Exclusions
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer has made a comeback to the Mumbai team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Odisha. His return strengthens the defending champion's lineup after missing the previous match against Tripura due to personal reasons.

Notably absent from the list is opener Prithvi Shaw, who was left out for the game at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. Shaw, sidelined due to fitness and disciplinary grounds, was initially part of the team's earlier matches this season, including Mumbai's successful Irani Cup run.

Ajinkya Rahane will continue to captain the 16-member squad, which features a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. The team aims to put forth a strong performance in this critical match, maintaining their dominant status in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024