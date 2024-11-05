Shreyas Iyer Returns to Mumbai Squad Amidst Key Exclusions

Shreyas Iyer has made a comeback to the Mumbai team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Odisha. His return strengthens the defending champion's lineup after missing the previous match against Tripura due to personal reasons.

Notably absent from the list is opener Prithvi Shaw, who was left out for the game at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. Shaw, sidelined due to fitness and disciplinary grounds, was initially part of the team's earlier matches this season, including Mumbai's successful Irani Cup run.

Ajinkya Rahane will continue to captain the 16-member squad, which features a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. The team aims to put forth a strong performance in this critical match, maintaining their dominant status in the tournament.

