India Eyes Hosting the 2036 Olympics with Ambitious Bid

India has officially expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee. The bid faces competition from other countries and internal challenges within the Indian Olympic Association, but India remains committed to its ambitious goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:57 IST
India has officially entered the race to host the 2036 Olympic Games by submitting a 'Letter of Intent' to the International Olympic Committee's Future Host Commission. This marks the first tangible move by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) amid months of informal discussions with the IOC.

The submission was confirmed by IOA President P T Usha, who made an official announcement through a video statement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously articulated the government's ambition to host the Games during an IOC session in Mumbai last year. The hosts will be decided after the IOC elections next year, with India competing against contenders like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

The move advances India from the 'Informal Dialogue' to the 'Continuous Dialogue' phase in the host election process, where feasibility studies on various aspects including human rights and sustainability are conducted. Ahmedabad emerges as a potential host city, with plans to potentially include indigenous sports if successful. Despite internal IOA controversies, India remains committed to this significant bid, as confirmed by current IOC head Thomas Bach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

