Tragedy Strikes Peruvian Soccer Match: Fatal Lightning Incident

In a tragic event, a Peruvian amateur soccer player lost his life, and seven others were injured when lightning struck during a match in Chilca, a remote Andean city.

José De la Cruz, 39, was identified as the deceased, struck by lightning while playing for Familia Chocca against Juventud Bellavista. The town, with a population of around 100,000, is situated 310 kilometers east of Lima.

The incident, broadcast live by Onda Deportiva, showed the referee calling a halt after a nearby lightning strike. A second bolt hit De la Cruz and left seven others on the ground, leading to a rush of spectators fleeing. The injured were ultimately hospitalized in Huancayo, the region's capital.

