Tragedy Strikes Peruvian Soccer Match: Fatal Lightning Incident
A lightning strike during a soccer match in Chilca, Peru, resulted in the death of player José De la Cruz and injuries to seven others. The incident was captured on live broadcast, showing the referee pausing the game as the lightning struck, causing panic and hospitalizing the injured.
In a tragic event, a Peruvian amateur soccer player lost his life, and seven others were injured when lightning struck during a match in Chilca, a remote Andean city.
José De la Cruz, 39, was identified as the deceased, struck by lightning while playing for Familia Chocca against Juventud Bellavista. The town, with a population of around 100,000, is situated 310 kilometers east of Lima.
The incident, broadcast live by Onda Deportiva, showed the referee calling a halt after a nearby lightning strike. A second bolt hit De la Cruz and left seven others on the ground, leading to a rush of spectators fleeing. The injured were ultimately hospitalized in Huancayo, the region's capital.
