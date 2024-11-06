Left Menu

Pig's Head Scandal Disrupts Corinthians vs. Palmeiras Showdown

During a contentious league match between Corinthians and Palmeiras in Brazil, a pig's head was thrown onto the field, disrupting play. The incident echoes a historic rivalry between the teams and brings to mind a similar 2002 incident in Spain involving Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian police are investigating an incident where at least three soccer fans allegedly threw a pig's head onto the field during a league game between fierce rivals Corinthians and Palmeiras. The event occurred during a corner kick at the NeoQuimica Arena with the score tied at 0-0.

Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto intervened by kicking the pig's head off the field, later revealing he nearly injured himself, mistaking it for a cushion. Police officials stated that two suspects were questioned, while efforts continue to locate a third individual potentially involved.

This incident draws parallels to a similar event in 2002 in Spain, when Barcelona fans threw a pig's head during a match against Real Madrid, highlighting long-standing rivalries in the world of soccer.

