Pig's Head Scandal Disrupts Corinthians vs. Palmeiras Showdown

Brazilian police are investigating an incident where at least three soccer fans allegedly threw a pig's head onto the field during a league game between fierce rivals Corinthians and Palmeiras. The event occurred during a corner kick at the NeoQuimica Arena with the score tied at 0-0.

Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto intervened by kicking the pig's head off the field, later revealing he nearly injured himself, mistaking it for a cushion. Police officials stated that two suspects were questioned, while efforts continue to locate a third individual potentially involved.

This incident draws parallels to a similar event in 2002 in Spain, when Barcelona fans threw a pig's head during a match against Real Madrid, highlighting long-standing rivalries in the world of soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)