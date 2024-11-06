Pig's Head Scandal Disrupts Corinthians vs. Palmeiras Showdown
During a contentious league match between Corinthians and Palmeiras in Brazil, a pig's head was thrown onto the field, disrupting play. The incident echoes a historic rivalry between the teams and brings to mind a similar 2002 incident in Spain involving Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Brazilian police are investigating an incident where at least three soccer fans allegedly threw a pig's head onto the field during a league game between fierce rivals Corinthians and Palmeiras. The event occurred during a corner kick at the NeoQuimica Arena with the score tied at 0-0.
Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto intervened by kicking the pig's head off the field, later revealing he nearly injured himself, mistaking it for a cushion. Police officials stated that two suspects were questioned, while efforts continue to locate a third individual potentially involved.
This incident draws parallels to a similar event in 2002 in Spain, when Barcelona fans threw a pig's head during a match against Real Madrid, highlighting long-standing rivalries in the world of soccer.
(With inputs from agencies.)
