Ball-Switch Controversy in Australia A vs India A Test Sparks Debate

In an emerging controversy from the Australia A versus India A match, former opener David Warner has demanded clarity from Cricket Australia regarding a ball change incident. The debacle unfolded during the final day’s play in Mackay, when umpires unexpectedly switched the ball, causing dissatisfaction among Indian players.

David Warner, whose leadership ban was recently lifted, claimed the issue was swiftly dismissed by Cricket Australia. Warner emphasized the need for Cricket Australia to address the matter openly, noting the upcoming series where India will play five Tests in Australia.

According to Warner, if the umpires suspected ball tampering, a detailed explanation and accountability should follow. Despite the controversial change, Cricket Australia released a statement confirming the decision was due to natural deterioration, with no penalty runs awarded.

(With inputs from agencies.)