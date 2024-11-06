Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma Inspired by Yuvraj: Relives 6 Sixes Glory Ahead of T20I Series

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma fondly recalled Yuvraj Singh's historic 2007 six-sixes feat as he prepared for the T20I series against South Africa in Durban. Drawing inspiration from Yuvraj's performance, Sharma aims to shine in the upcoming matches and hopes to make his idol proud on the same stage.

Abhishek Sharma (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
As Indian opener Abhishek Sharma arrived in Kingsmead, Durban for the T20I series against South Africa, he recalled the iconic moment when Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in an over during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007. Yuvraj's remarkable feat in the match against England made history, becoming the first international player to achieve it in T20Is, and the first Indian to do so in international cricket.

"Coming here for the first time, I remembered watching it on TV, and being here feels like a dream," Sharma mentioned in a video released by BCCI. Drawn by Yuvraj's inspirational performance, Sharma nostalgically recounted the exact locations where Yuvraj targeted the boundaries. He expressed hope that Yuvraj would watch him play.

Reflecting on past memories, Sharma recalled celebrating India's victory with his family and community. His ambition to play at such a historic venue has finally materialized. As India and South Africa prepare for the series beginning November 8, with matches in various iconic venues, Sharma remains focused on performing well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

