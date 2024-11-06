Hockey India Launches 2024 Coaching Pathway Course to Elevate Coaching Standards

Hockey India has inaugurated its Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course for 2024 at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Set to kick off today, this initiative accommodates 96 aspiring coaches eager to refine their skills and stay abreast of modern coaching methodologies.

Participants are divided into four batches, each comprising 24 candidates, with the final group finishing on November 14. This nine-day program is facilitated by esteemed educators BJ Kariappa, Vickram Kanth, and Edgar Mascarenhas. Successful participants will qualify for the subsequent Level '2' Coaching Course to be scheduled in the near future.

Commenting on the program's significance, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed enthusiasm about empowering coaches with cutting-edge knowledge, a move seen as vital for the sport's development in India. Similarly, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh highlighted the course's role in cultivating a new wave of skilled coaches poised to propel Indian hockey forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)