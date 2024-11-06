Run for Inclusion: Pioneering Change in India's Largest Inclusive Event

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) is organizing an unprecedented event dubbed the 'Run for Inclusion' on Saturday, setting the stage for the anticipated Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, at Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex from November 18-23.

As India's largest inclusive run, this event is expected to create a transformative movement celebrating inclusivity through sports, beginning at Nehru Park's Central Civil Service Ground. Over 10,000 participants are anticipated to join the 3 km run, showing solidarity with athletes of special needs. In a remarkable show of support, the event will see participation from over 1,000 special athletes from 100 different educational institutions.

The 'Each One, Reach One' theme underscores the significance of inclusivity, urging participants to connect with special athletes. With esteemed figures like Minister Harsh Malhotra and other notable attendees, the event aims to garner widespread support. According to Mallika Nadda, SOB President, this initiative exemplifies a commitment to breaking barriers, empowering athletes, and driving societal change through sports.

The upcoming competition is a historic landmark for India, introducing bowling alongside bocce for athletes with IDD, in partnership with the Tenpin Federation of India. The event reaffirms India's dedication to fostering an equitable society through Special Olympics Bharat, recognized for promoting sports and empowerment among individuals with IDD.

