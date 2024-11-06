Left Menu

Run for Inclusion: Pioneering Change in India's Largest Inclusive Event

Special Olympics Bharat is set to host a groundbreaking 'Run for Inclusion' event in Delhi, promoting unity through sports. The event precedes the major Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling competition, expected to draw significant attention to athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 21:48 IST
Run for Inclusion: Pioneering Change in India's Largest Inclusive Event
Mallika Nadda (Photo: SOB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Olympics Bharat (SOB) is organizing an unprecedented event dubbed the 'Run for Inclusion' on Saturday, setting the stage for the anticipated Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition, at Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex from November 18-23.

As India's largest inclusive run, this event is expected to create a transformative movement celebrating inclusivity through sports, beginning at Nehru Park's Central Civil Service Ground. Over 10,000 participants are anticipated to join the 3 km run, showing solidarity with athletes of special needs. In a remarkable show of support, the event will see participation from over 1,000 special athletes from 100 different educational institutions.

The 'Each One, Reach One' theme underscores the significance of inclusivity, urging participants to connect with special athletes. With esteemed figures like Minister Harsh Malhotra and other notable attendees, the event aims to garner widespread support. According to Mallika Nadda, SOB President, this initiative exemplifies a commitment to breaking barriers, empowering athletes, and driving societal change through sports.

The upcoming competition is a historic landmark for India, introducing bowling alongside bocce for athletes with IDD, in partnership with the Tenpin Federation of India. The event reaffirms India's dedication to fostering an equitable society through Special Olympics Bharat, recognized for promoting sports and empowerment among individuals with IDD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024