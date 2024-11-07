West Indies Triumph: King's Century Secures Series Victory Over England

In a game marked by dominance and skill, the West Indies emerged victorious over England, clinching the third ODI match at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. Thanks to remarkable performances from Brandon King and Keacy Carty, the Caribbeans secured a 2-1 series win, highlighting their cricketing prowess.

Having won the toss, West Indies opted to field, a decision that proved fruitful as England's top order struggled to build momentum. Phil Salt, however, shone brightly with a valiant 74 off 108 deliveries, standing out as the top scorer in an otherwise lackluster innings by the visitors.

The English batting lineup faltered after Salt's dismissal, managing to post a total of 263/8. Key contributions from Sam Curran and Dan Mousley added vital end-of-innings runs. Nonetheless, it was the Caribbean bowlers, led by Matthew Forde, who capitalized, with Forde taking three crucial wickets. West Indies' chase was a masterclass, with King and Carty's batting silencing England's bowlers, securing the victory with aplomb.

