Disciplined West Indies Triumph Over England to Clinch ODI Series

West Indies skipper Shai Hope credits discipline and consistency for their ODI series win against England. Brandon King and Keacy Carty's stellar performances led to the team's eight-wicket victory in the final match, boosting confidence. England struggled with partnerships, while Caribbean bowlers excelled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:00 IST
Shai Hope. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
In a stunning display of cricket prowess, West Indies secured a 2-1 series victory over England in the ODI format, with skipper Shai Hope attributing their success to discipline and consistent performance. The Caribbean team shone brightly at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, defeating the English side by eight wickets in the third and final match.

Star batter Brandon King scored a magnificent 102 off 117 balls, while Keacy Carty, with a brilliant 128 from 114 deliveries, powered the West Indies to a resounding victory. Their combined efforts were instrumental in chasing down England's total of 263/8, with West Indies showcasing a commendable batting display.

Matthew Forde spearheaded the Caribbean bowling attack with three wickets for 35 runs, restricting England's potential partnership-building in the middle order. Although opener Phil Salt impressed with 74 runs, the rest of the English lineup faltered, unable to fortify a solid score. West Indies capitalized on this in their innings, facing little resistance from England's bowlers Reece Topley and Jamie Overton.

