New Zealand's Historic Sweep: Latham's Triumph in Indian Territory

Tom Latham, New Zealand's captain, celebrated a historic 3-0 Test series win against India, emphasizing India's ability to rebound. Despite a prior defeat to Sri Lanka, Latham relishes this milestone. The upcoming series against England promises a new challenge with their aggressive 'Bazball' style.

Tom Latham
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's captain, Tom Latham, remained gracious even after his team's historic 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series against India, noting the potential for the Indian team to bounce back strongly. This victory marked the first time a visiting team whitewashed India in a three-match home series, conquering the Tests in Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai.

Latham highlighted the significance of the win, especially after New Zealand's 0-2 defeat to Sri Lanka just weeks prior to arriving in India. He emphasized the joy of this achievement, which was unprecedented for the Kiwis, and the enrichment brought by spending time together in celebration.

Looking ahead, Latham anticipates a different kind of challenge as New Zealand prepares to face England at home. He expressed excitement about encountering England's aggressive 'Bazball' approach, which historically has led to thrilling encounters, and noted that his team is ready for the test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

