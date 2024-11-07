Leverkusen's Challenge: From Champions to Chasers

Bayer Leverkusen must secure victory against the bottom-placed VfL Bochum this Saturday to maintain their standing in the Bundesliga, as their previously unbeaten title defense fades into the past. Leverkusen, under Xabi Alonso, have won only once in their last five league encounters, slipping to fourth with 16 points, seven behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Following a scoreless draw against VfB Stuttgart, Leverkusen faced a humbling 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League. "We learned a lot in this match," shared midfielder Granit Xhaka. "While there were negatives, continuing to focus on our gameplay will yield wins."

A turnaround is vital, considering Leverkusen's four draws in the last five league matches and one clean sheet this season. Bochum offers an opportunity, having secured just one point from nine matches and conceded a staggering 29 goals – the fourth-worst in Bundesliga history.

