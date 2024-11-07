Left Menu

Gujarat Giants Reveal Strong Squad Retentions for WPL 2025

Gujarat Giants have retained 14 key players for the Women's Premier League 2025, including Australian star Beth Mooney. With a mix of international and homegrown talents, the team aims for a successful season. Notable players retained are Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, and Indian talents such as Harleen Deol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:36 IST
Gujarat Giants Reveal Strong Squad Retentions for WPL 2025
Gujarat giants (Photo: WPL/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, the Gujarat Giants have confirmed the retention of 14 players, blending international prowess with Indian talent. Leading the pack is Australia's Beth Mooney, known for her consistent on-field performances and impressive international record.

Mooney, who was the top run-scorer for the Giants in WPL 2024 with 285 runs at an average of 47.50, expressed her excitement over the announcement. In a video message, she conveyed her enthusiasm, stating, "So stoked to have been retained by the Gujarat Giants for WPL season 3!" She eagerly anticipates the upcoming auction and the team's prospects in the next league edition.

Joining Mooney in the retained list are other formidable talents including Ashleigh Gardner, hailed for her power-hitting and bowling prowess, who played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup triumphs. South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt and India's rising stars Harleen Deol and Dayalan Hemalatha further bolster the Gujarat Giants' lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024