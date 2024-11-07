Gujarat Giants Reveal Strong Squad Retentions for WPL 2025
Gujarat Giants have retained 14 key players for the Women's Premier League 2025, including Australian star Beth Mooney. With a mix of international and homegrown talents, the team aims for a successful season. Notable players retained are Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, and Indian talents such as Harleen Deol.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, the Gujarat Giants have confirmed the retention of 14 players, blending international prowess with Indian talent. Leading the pack is Australia's Beth Mooney, known for her consistent on-field performances and impressive international record.
Mooney, who was the top run-scorer for the Giants in WPL 2024 with 285 runs at an average of 47.50, expressed her excitement over the announcement. In a video message, she conveyed her enthusiasm, stating, "So stoked to have been retained by the Gujarat Giants for WPL season 3!" She eagerly anticipates the upcoming auction and the team's prospects in the next league edition.
Joining Mooney in the retained list are other formidable talents including Ashleigh Gardner, hailed for her power-hitting and bowling prowess, who played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup triumphs. South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt and India's rising stars Harleen Deol and Dayalan Hemalatha further bolster the Gujarat Giants' lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senior Indian Cricketers Shoulder Blame for Test Series Defeat
Indian Cricket Team's Tactical Revamp for New Zealand Challenge
Revolutionizing Indian Cricket: SIS Pitches Unveils Hybrid Grounds
Beyond Boundaries: Unveiling the Coaching Secrets of Indian Cricket
Indian cricket team suffers whitewash in a three-Test series at home for first time in its Test history.