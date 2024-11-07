Gujarat Giants Reveal Strong Squad Retentions for WPL 2025

In a strategic move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, the Gujarat Giants have confirmed the retention of 14 players, blending international prowess with Indian talent. Leading the pack is Australia's Beth Mooney, known for her consistent on-field performances and impressive international record.

Mooney, who was the top run-scorer for the Giants in WPL 2024 with 285 runs at an average of 47.50, expressed her excitement over the announcement. In a video message, she conveyed her enthusiasm, stating, "So stoked to have been retained by the Gujarat Giants for WPL season 3!" She eagerly anticipates the upcoming auction and the team's prospects in the next league edition.

Joining Mooney in the retained list are other formidable talents including Ashleigh Gardner, hailed for her power-hitting and bowling prowess, who played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup triumphs. South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt and India's rising stars Harleen Deol and Dayalan Hemalatha further bolster the Gujarat Giants' lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)