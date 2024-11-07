Krejcikova Upsets Swiatek at WTA Finals

In a stunning turn of events, defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the WTA Finals after Barbora Krejcikova delivered a decisive victory against Coco Gauff. The Czech player won 7-5, 6-4, ending Swiatek's hopes of advancing.

Krejcikova's triumph came after a tense first set where she saved four break points. Despite Gauff's previous impressive performance, unforced errors cost her the match. Krejcikova expressed pride in her progress and was thrilled to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Swiatek showcased a dominant performance against Daria Kasatkina with a swift victory, but it was not enough to keep her in the tournament. Krejcikova's win marks a significant moment, making her the lowest-ranked semi-finalist at the WTA Finals since 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)