Left Menu

Krejcikova Upsets Swiatek at WTA Finals

Barbora Krejcikova's victory over Coco Gauff eliminated Iga Swiatek from the WTA Finals. Krejcikova reached the semi-finals with a 7-5, 6-4 win, becoming the lowest-ranked semi-finalist since 2001. Swiatek had previously dominated Daria Kasatkina but fell short against the Czech player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:41 IST
Krejcikova Upsets Swiatek at WTA Finals

In a stunning turn of events, defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the WTA Finals after Barbora Krejcikova delivered a decisive victory against Coco Gauff. The Czech player won 7-5, 6-4, ending Swiatek's hopes of advancing.

Krejcikova's triumph came after a tense first set where she saved four break points. Despite Gauff's previous impressive performance, unforced errors cost her the match. Krejcikova expressed pride in her progress and was thrilled to reach the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Swiatek showcased a dominant performance against Daria Kasatkina with a swift victory, but it was not enough to keep her in the tournament. Krejcikova's win marks a significant moment, making her the lowest-ranked semi-finalist at the WTA Finals since 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024