Storm on the Field: Alzarri Joseph's Two-Match Suspension
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches following a heated exchange with captain Shai Hope. Joseph stormed off the field during a one-day international against England. He has apologized for his conduct, which was deemed unprofessional by Cricket West Indies.
West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has received a two-match suspension for leaving the field after a row with captain Shai Hope during a one-day international triumph over England, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed on Thursday.
The incident unfolded in Barbados when Joseph, frustrated by field placements despite bowling a wicket maiden, engaged in a heated exchange with Hope before heading to the dressing room, causing the team to be a man short temporarily.
Joseph has apologized to Hope, his teammates, and fans for his actions, acknowledging the lasting impact of his lapse in judgment. West Indies coach Daren Sammy and CWI labeled Joseph's conduct as below professional standards, which Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe emphasized could not be overlooked as they gear up for a T20 series against England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
