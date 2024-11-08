Proteas Prepare for Thrilling Home Showdown Against India

As South Africa gears up for the long-awaited T20 series against India, skipper Aiden Markram expressed the team's excitement to face the Men in Blue on home turf. The series marks the first meeting between the two teams since the T20 World Cup 2024 final, which saw India triumph.

In a pre-match press conference, Markram noted the significance of playing in front of local fans and emphasized that the team is not treating the opening game as a rematch. 'Personnel has changed for both teams,' Markram stated, adding that despite the promotional narratives, the focus remains on providing an exciting series for fans.

The series kicks off on November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban. Following that, matches will be held at St George's Park in Gqeberha, SuperSport Park in Centurion, and conclude at Wanderers Stadium. The series promises thrilling cricket action between two of the sport's prominent teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)