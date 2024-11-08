Violette Dorange: Youngest Navigator in Vendee Globe's History

Left Menu

At 23, Violette Dorange is about to become the youngest sailor to compete in the Vendee Globe, a solo round-the-world yacht race. Mentored by Jean Le Cam, Dorange's journey began at seven. Known for her groundbreaking sea crossings, she's poised to defy limits and inspire future sailors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:34 IST
Violette Dorange, a 23-year-old sailor from France, stands on the brink of history as she prepares to compete in the Vendee Globe, setting a new record as the youngest entrant in the race's history. Mentored by veteran sailor Jean Le Cam, Dorange has transformed a childhood pastime into a record-breaking ambition.

Dorange's repertoire of achievements started early; she crossed the English Channel in a tiny Optimist dinghy at just 15. Her participation in the prestigious Vendee Globe is a watershed moment in her sailing career, underscoring her passion and commitment to the sport despite her initial indifference.

Encouraged by her past adventures and under the tutelage of Le Cam, Dorange aims to complete the race, driven by a personal philosophy to inspire others by challenging boundaries. Ranked 14th in the 2024 IMOCA championship, she meticulously prepares for the grueling journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

