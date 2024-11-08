Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Match Spurs Anti-Semitic Violence
Five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested due to anti-Semitic riots following a soccer match in Amsterdam. Authorities have launched a major investigation into the violence targeting Israeli supporters. The disturbance occurred after a Europa League game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Updated: 08-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:58 IST
Netherlands
- Netherlands
In the wake of a Europa League soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam authorities reported significant unrest. Five individuals were hospitalized, and 62 arrests were made after anti-Semitic rioters targeted Israeli supporters.
The Amsterdam police announced on Friday that they have commenced a comprehensive investigation into the violent incidents. Specific details about the injured or detained have yet to be disclosed.
A joint statement from the city's municipality, police, and prosecution office confirmed a turbulent night with multiple assaults directed at Maccabi supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
