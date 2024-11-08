Left Menu

Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Match Spurs Anti-Semitic Violence

Five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested due to anti-Semitic riots following a soccer match in Amsterdam. Authorities have launched a major investigation into the violence targeting Israeli supporters. The disturbance occurred after a Europa League game between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:58 IST
Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Match Spurs Anti-Semitic Violence
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In the wake of a Europa League soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam authorities reported significant unrest. Five individuals were hospitalized, and 62 arrests were made after anti-Semitic rioters targeted Israeli supporters.

The Amsterdam police announced on Friday that they have commenced a comprehensive investigation into the violent incidents. Specific details about the injured or detained have yet to be disclosed.

A joint statement from the city's municipality, police, and prosecution office confirmed a turbulent night with multiple assaults directed at Maccabi supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024