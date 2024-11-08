Amsterdam Unrest: Soccer Match Spurs Anti-Semitic Violence

In the wake of a Europa League soccer match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, Amsterdam authorities reported significant unrest. Five individuals were hospitalized, and 62 arrests were made after anti-Semitic rioters targeted Israeli supporters.

The Amsterdam police announced on Friday that they have commenced a comprehensive investigation into the violent incidents. Specific details about the injured or detained have yet to be disclosed.

A joint statement from the city's municipality, police, and prosecution office confirmed a turbulent night with multiple assaults directed at Maccabi supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)