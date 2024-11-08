Left Menu

Rizwan's Bowling Prowess Propels Pakistan to Historic ODI Win Over Australia

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan praised his team's bowlers following a historic ODI victory over Australia in Adelaide. Haris Rauf's standout performance was instrumental in restricting Australia to 163. Rizwan emphasizes carrying forward their confidence as they gear up for the third match in Perth.

Team Pakistan. (Picture: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Amidst scenes of jubilation, Pakistan cricket team skipper Mohammad Rizwan commended his bowling unit following a remarkable win against Australia in the second One Day International (ODI). The triumph, which marked Pakistan's first victory in Adelaide since 1996, showcased a sterling effort by the bowlers led by Haris Rauf who claimed five wickets for just 29 runs in an eight-over spell.

After opting to bowl first upon winning the toss, Pakistan effectively restricted Australia to a modest 163, thanks to Rauf's impressive contribution and vital wickets from Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah. Rizwan expressed delight over the stellar performance, particularly hailing Rauf's spell as a spectacle enjoyed by cricket fans globally, stating the need to maintain this confidence ahead of the third ODI in Perth.

The successful run chase was spearheaded by Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique, forging a commanding 137-run partnership. Despite a solitary breakthrough by Adam Zampa, it was Babar Azam who sealed Pakistan's victory with a six, etching the nine-wicket win into cricket history. This memorable win has invigorated Pakistan's team spirit as they prepare for future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

