Kiran George Powers into Korea Masters Semis

Indian badminton player Kiran George has advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Masters, following an emphatic victory over Japan's Takuma Obayashi on Friday. George, aged 24, clinched the quarterfinal match with a score of 21-14, 21-16, according to Olympics.com.

The contest, held in Iksan City, South Korea, saw the world number 41 take just 39 minutes to defeat the higher-ranked Obayashi, who holds the 34th spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. George, the sole Indian contender at the event, seized an early lead of 5-1 and never looked back, securing the first game comfortably.

The second game presented more of a challenge as both players tussled for the lead. Nevertheless, George managed to gain the upper hand and closed the match with the final four points. He had earlier outplayed third-seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16. Awaiting him in the semifinal is top seed and Paris Olympics 2024 silver medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, marking their third face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)