Left Menu

Kiran George Powers into Korea Masters Semis

Indian shuttler Kiran George has advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament after defeating Japan's Takuma Obayashi. George, ranked 41st in the world, secured his victory in just 39 minutes. He is set to face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinal clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:43 IST
Kiran George Powers into Korea Masters Semis
Kiran George.(Photo- BAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Indian badminton player Kiran George has advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Masters, following an emphatic victory over Japan's Takuma Obayashi on Friday. George, aged 24, clinched the quarterfinal match with a score of 21-14, 21-16, according to Olympics.com.

The contest, held in Iksan City, South Korea, saw the world number 41 take just 39 minutes to defeat the higher-ranked Obayashi, who holds the 34th spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. George, the sole Indian contender at the event, seized an early lead of 5-1 and never looked back, securing the first game comfortably.

The second game presented more of a challenge as both players tussled for the lead. Nevertheless, George managed to gain the upper hand and closed the match with the final four points. He had earlier outplayed third-seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in the round of 16. Awaiting him in the semifinal is top seed and Paris Olympics 2024 silver medalist Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, marking their third face-off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024