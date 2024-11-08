Left Menu

Karnataka Gears Up for Historic Senior National Wrestling Championship

The Karnataka Wrestling Association will host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8, marking the first time this prestigious event takes place in Karnataka. The championship aims to revive the state's wrestling legacy and inspire future generations of wrestlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:43 IST
Karnataka Gears Up for Historic Senior National Wrestling Championship
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Wrestling Association (KWA) is preparing to host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8. This significant event will feature India's leading wrestlers, including Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat and U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal, among others.

For the first time, Karnataka will stage this esteemed national championship, showcasing the state's rich wrestling heritage. The event will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, organized under the Wrestling Federation of India's supervision. It will include over 1,000 participants from 25 state member units, the Railway Sports Promotion Board, and the Services Sports Promotion Board.

Commenting on the upcoming championship, Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, President of KWA, expressed pride in Karnataka hosting this prestigious event, emphasizing the state's growing significance in sports. The competition, which follows strict WFI and UWW rules, is open to affiliated units, each sending up to ten wrestlers per discipline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024