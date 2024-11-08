Karnataka Gears Up for Historic Senior National Wrestling Championship

The Karnataka Wrestling Association (KWA) is preparing to host the 2024 Senior National Wrestling Championship in Bengaluru from December 6 to 8. This significant event will feature India's leading wrestlers, including Olympic Bronze Medallist Aman Sehrawat and U-20 World Champion Antim Panghal, among others.

For the first time, Karnataka will stage this esteemed national championship, showcasing the state's rich wrestling heritage. The event will take place at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, organized under the Wrestling Federation of India's supervision. It will include over 1,000 participants from 25 state member units, the Railway Sports Promotion Board, and the Services Sports Promotion Board.

Commenting on the upcoming championship, Bellippady Gunaranjan Shetty, President of KWA, expressed pride in Karnataka hosting this prestigious event, emphasizing the state's growing significance in sports. The competition, which follows strict WFI and UWW rules, is open to affiliated units, each sending up to ten wrestlers per discipline.

