Clash in Amsterdam: No Concrete Threat to Israeli Soccer Fans, Says Mayor
Amsterdam's mayor announced that there was no specific threat to Israeli soccer fans after clashes following a soccer match. The acting police chief described the violence as anti-semitic and deliberate. Authorities reported five hospitalizations and 62 arrests linked to the incident.
- Country:
- Netherlands
Amsterdam's mayor declared on Friday that, according to the Dutch counter-terror watchdog, there was no concrete threat posed against Israeli soccer fans. This announcement came on the heels of a match that concluded with confrontations between the fans and protesters.
During a press briefing, the acting police chief of the city emphasized that the fans had been "willfully attacked." The confrontations were reportedly driven by systematic anti-semitic sentiments targeting Israeli fans after the soccer game.
As a result of the disturbances, Amsterdam police disclosed that five individuals were hospitalized, and 62 arrests ensued, reflecting the severity of the episode's aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amsterdam
- Israeli
- soccer
- fans
- mayor
- anti-semitic
- violence
- police
- arrests
- hospitalized
ALSO READ
VisAble Community Advocacy Group Launch to Support Disabled People in Violence Prevention
Escalating Violence in Gaza Forces Postponement of Critical Polio Vaccination Campaign
Violence Erupts on Martinique Amid Protests
Explosive Tensions: Drug Cartels Ignite Violence in Guanajuato
UNDP and UN Partners Tackle Small Arms Proliferation and Armed Violence, Bolster Security and Gender Equality Initiatives