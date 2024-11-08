Clash in Amsterdam: No Concrete Threat to Israeli Soccer Fans, Says Mayor

Amsterdam's mayor declared on Friday that, according to the Dutch counter-terror watchdog, there was no concrete threat posed against Israeli soccer fans. This announcement came on the heels of a match that concluded with confrontations between the fans and protesters.

During a press briefing, the acting police chief of the city emphasized that the fans had been "willfully attacked." The confrontations were reportedly driven by systematic anti-semitic sentiments targeting Israeli fans after the soccer game.

As a result of the disturbances, Amsterdam police disclosed that five individuals were hospitalized, and 62 arrests ensued, reflecting the severity of the episode's aftermath.

