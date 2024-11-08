Left Menu

Clash in Amsterdam: No Concrete Threat to Israeli Soccer Fans, Says Mayor

Amsterdam's mayor announced that there was no specific threat to Israeli soccer fans after clashes following a soccer match. The acting police chief described the violence as anti-semitic and deliberate. Authorities reported five hospitalizations and 62 arrests linked to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:26 IST
Clash in Amsterdam: No Concrete Threat to Israeli Soccer Fans, Says Mayor
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Amsterdam's mayor declared on Friday that, according to the Dutch counter-terror watchdog, there was no concrete threat posed against Israeli soccer fans. This announcement came on the heels of a match that concluded with confrontations between the fans and protesters.

During a press briefing, the acting police chief of the city emphasized that the fans had been "willfully attacked." The confrontations were reportedly driven by systematic anti-semitic sentiments targeting Israeli fans after the soccer game.

As a result of the disturbances, Amsterdam police disclosed that five individuals were hospitalized, and 62 arrests ensued, reflecting the severity of the episode's aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024