Pakistan Levels Series with Historic Adelaide Win

In a stunning display of cricket, Pakistan's cricket team leveled the ODI series against Australia, clinching their first win at Adelaide Oval since 1996. The visitors dominated the home team, securing a nine-wicket victory to mark a significant achievement in their cricket history.

Haris Rauf delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, taking a remarkable five-wicket haul that limited Australia's innings to a mere 163. His spell was characterized by precision and strategic bowling that left the Australian batting lineup in disarray.

Bolstering Pakistan's successful chase was Saim Ayub, who scored an impressive 82 off 71 balls. His aggressive batting style, alongside Abdullah Shafique's steady support, secured a 137-run opening partnership that laid the foundation for an easy win, achieving the target with 23 overs to spare.

(With inputs from agencies.)