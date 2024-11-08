Pakistan Levels Series with Historic Adelaide Win
Pakistan secured a historic nine-wicket victory against Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, marking their first win there since 1996. Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul and Saim Ayub's quickfire innings were instrumental in restricting Australia to 163, setting up a successful chase to level the series.
- Country:
- Australia
In a stunning display of cricket, Pakistan's cricket team leveled the ODI series against Australia, clinching their first win at Adelaide Oval since 1996. The visitors dominated the home team, securing a nine-wicket victory to mark a significant achievement in their cricket history.
Haris Rauf delivered an exceptional performance with the ball, taking a remarkable five-wicket haul that limited Australia's innings to a mere 163. His spell was characterized by precision and strategic bowling that left the Australian batting lineup in disarray.
Bolstering Pakistan's successful chase was Saim Ayub, who scored an impressive 82 off 71 balls. His aggressive batting style, alongside Abdullah Shafique's steady support, secured a 137-run opening partnership that laid the foundation for an easy win, achieving the target with 23 overs to spare.
(With inputs from agencies.)