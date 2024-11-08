Thrilling T20I Clash: India vs South Africa Scoreboard

On Friday, India and South Africa battled it out in an exhilarating T20I cricket match, producing a remarkable showcase of skill and strategy. The highlight for India was Sanju Samson's commanding 107-run innings, guiding the team to a total of 202 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite facing challenges, notable contributions came from Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma. However, South Africa's bowlers, led by Gerald Coetzee, who secured three crucial wickets, kept the pressure on, making it a closely contested encounter.

With additional key moments, including a disciplined bowling performance from Marco Jansen and a dramatic run out, the match captured the intensity and excitement of T20 cricket, leaving both fans and players on edge until the final delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)