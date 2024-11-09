Sanju Samson's Dominance: India Secures Thrilling 61-Run Victory
Sanju Samson's explosive century, combined with stellar bowling from Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, led India to a 61-run victory against South Africa in the first T20 International. Samson's 107 off 50 balls highlighted India's batting, while Varun and Bishnoi's spin unravelled South Africa's chase.
Sanju Samson's stunning century paved the way for India's 61-run triumph over South Africa in the opening T20 International. Complemented by the clever spinning duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, India's cricket team now leads 1-0 in the series.
Samson seized the spotlight by becoming the first Indian to notch back-to-back T20 centuries. Batting with precision and power, his 107-run knock secured India's total of 202 for 8, despite a slower scoring rate in the final overs.
Varun and Bishnoi's bowling dismantled South Africa's batting line-up. Their combined efforts, yielding six wickets, ensured India dominated the game, despite a solid start from South Africa.
