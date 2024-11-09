Left Menu

Sanju Samson's Dominance: India Secures Thrilling 61-Run Victory

Sanju Samson's explosive century, combined with stellar bowling from Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, led India to a 61-run victory against South Africa in the first T20 International. Samson's 107 off 50 balls highlighted India's batting, while Varun and Bishnoi's spin unravelled South Africa's chase.

Durban | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:25 IST
Sanju Samson's stunning century paved the way for India's 61-run triumph over South Africa in the opening T20 International. Complemented by the clever spinning duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, India's cricket team now leads 1-0 in the series.

Samson seized the spotlight by becoming the first Indian to notch back-to-back T20 centuries. Batting with precision and power, his 107-run knock secured India's total of 202 for 8, despite a slower scoring rate in the final overs.

Varun and Bishnoi's bowling dismantled South Africa's batting line-up. Their combined efforts, yielding six wickets, ensured India dominated the game, despite a solid start from South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

