Sanju Samson's Dominance: India Secures Thrilling 61-Run Victory

Sanju Samson's stunning century paved the way for India's 61-run triumph over South Africa in the opening T20 International. Complemented by the clever spinning duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, India's cricket team now leads 1-0 in the series.

Samson seized the spotlight by becoming the first Indian to notch back-to-back T20 centuries. Batting with precision and power, his 107-run knock secured India's total of 202 for 8, despite a slower scoring rate in the final overs.

Varun and Bishnoi's bowling dismantled South Africa's batting line-up. Their combined efforts, yielding six wickets, ensured India dominated the game, despite a solid start from South Africa.

