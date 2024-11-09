Drone Scandal Unveils Troubling Culture in Canada Women's Soccer
An independent review exposed a troubling culture and lack of oversight within Canada's women's soccer team after a drone incident led to sanctions at the Paris Olympics. Canada Soccer responded with promises of change, acknowledging the need to address internal issues to prevent future infractions.
An independent review has uncovered a 'pattern of unacceptable culture' within Canada's women's soccer team after a drone incident at the Paris Olympics, Canada Soccer announced on Friday. The team's spying scandal erupted when New Zealand reported their training was disrupted by a drone operated by a Canadian staffer.
As a result, Canada faced a six-point deduction and saw head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year by FIFA, despite leading the team to gold at the Tokyo Games, eventually falling to Germany in the quarter-finals.
Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue stated that the drone incident reflected deeper issues of culture and oversight, with a commitment to addressing these findings within a week. Board chair Peter Augruso emphasized the organization's dedication to reform following the embarrassing situation.
