Drone Scandal Unveils Troubling Culture in Canada Women's Soccer

An independent review has uncovered a 'pattern of unacceptable culture' within Canada's women's soccer team after a drone incident at the Paris Olympics, Canada Soccer announced on Friday. The team's spying scandal erupted when New Zealand reported their training was disrupted by a drone operated by a Canadian staffer.

As a result, Canada faced a six-point deduction and saw head coach Bev Priestman banned for a year by FIFA, despite leading the team to gold at the Tokyo Games, eventually falling to Germany in the quarter-finals.

Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue stated that the drone incident reflected deeper issues of culture and oversight, with a commitment to addressing these findings within a week. Board chair Peter Augruso emphasized the organization's dedication to reform following the embarrassing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)