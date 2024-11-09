Left Menu

Mumbai's Mulani Spins Web to Crush Odisha

Mumbai's bowlers dominated as they defeated Odisha by an innings and 103 runs in a Ranji Trophy match. Spinner Shams Mulani took 11 wickets overall and was named Player of the Match. Despite Odisha's efforts, Mumbai's massive first innings score set the tone for their commanding victory.

Updated: 09-11-2024 13:39 IST
In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Mumbai dismantled Odisha by an innings and 103 runs in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy clash on Saturday. Spinner Shams Mulani dominated the event with 11 wickets, claiming the Player of the Match title.

Mumbai's commanding first innings score of 602 for four declared left Odisha struggling. Resuming at 126 for five, Odisha faltered to Mulani's tactics. Although Aashirwad Swain managed a half-century, Odisha's resolve crumbled soon after, resulting in a quick end to their innings.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane's leadership allowed bowlers like Himanshu Singh to shine, aiding the home team's strategic approach to the game. With this, Mumbai secured a bonus point to bolster their prospects in the series.

