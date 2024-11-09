Mumbai's Mulani Spins Web to Crush Odisha

In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Mumbai dismantled Odisha by an innings and 103 runs in their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy clash on Saturday. Spinner Shams Mulani dominated the event with 11 wickets, claiming the Player of the Match title.

Mumbai's commanding first innings score of 602 for four declared left Odisha struggling. Resuming at 126 for five, Odisha faltered to Mulani's tactics. Although Aashirwad Swain managed a half-century, Odisha's resolve crumbled soon after, resulting in a quick end to their innings.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane's leadership allowed bowlers like Himanshu Singh to shine, aiding the home team's strategic approach to the game. With this, Mumbai secured a bonus point to bolster their prospects in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)