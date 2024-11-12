Left Menu

Kazuyoshi Miura: Soccer's Timeless Legend

Kazuyoshi Miura, Japanese soccer player, will turn 58 and continues to play professionally. He is recognized as the oldest active professional player, having begun his career in 1986 with Brazilian club Santos. Miura scored 55 international goals and will continue with Suzuka for a 40th season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:43 IST
Kazuyoshi Miura: Soccer's Timeless Legend
  • Country:
  • Japan

Kazuyoshi Miura defies age expectations in the world of soccer as he gears up to turn 58 this February. Having started his professional journey in 1986 with the Brazilian club Santos, Miura stands unrivaled as the oldest active professional player globally.

Despite being contemporaries with legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are significantly younger at 37 and 39 respectively, Miura's career longevity is a marvel. His journey in professional soccer is set to continue next season with Japan's fourth-tier club, Suzuka, marking his 40th season.

Once a prominent figure in Japan's national team during the 1990s, Miura boasts an impressive record of 55 goals in 89 appearances. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the sport across continents, playing in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia, and Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024