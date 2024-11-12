Kazuyoshi Miura: Soccer's Timeless Legend

Kazuyoshi Miura defies age expectations in the world of soccer as he gears up to turn 58 this February. Having started his professional journey in 1986 with the Brazilian club Santos, Miura stands unrivaled as the oldest active professional player globally.

Despite being contemporaries with legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who are significantly younger at 37 and 39 respectively, Miura's career longevity is a marvel. His journey in professional soccer is set to continue next season with Japan's fourth-tier club, Suzuka, marking his 40th season.

Once a prominent figure in Japan's national team during the 1990s, Miura boasts an impressive record of 55 goals in 89 appearances. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the sport across continents, playing in Brazil, Italy, Croatia, Australia, and Portugal.

(With inputs from agencies.)