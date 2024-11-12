Europa League Clash Moves to Hungary Amid Tensions

The upcoming Europa League encounter between Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv has been relocated to a neutral venue in Hungary, according to an announcement from UEFA. Originally a home match for Besiktas, the game is now set for Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, following the Turkish government's refusal to host.

This decision comes in the wake of unrest linked to Maccabi's previous Europa League fixture in Amsterdam, during which at least five fans suffered injuries because of violent attacks on the streets after a 5-0 defeat by Ajax. Besiktas conveyed on social media that Hungary was the sole nation agreeing to host, although Hungarian authorities ordered the match to proceed 'behind closed doors.'

The developments underscore the ongoing security concerns surrounding international football matches, highlighting the challenges teams face in ensuring safety amidst heightened tensions.

