Europa League Clash Moves to Hungary Amid Tensions

The Europa League match between Besiktas and Maccabi Tel Aviv will be played in Hungary, as Turkey declined to host due to recent unrest. The decision follows a violent incident involving Maccabi fans in Amsterdam. The game will be conducted without spectators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:52 IST
The upcoming Europa League encounter between Turkey's Besiktas and Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv has been relocated to a neutral venue in Hungary, according to an announcement from UEFA. Originally a home match for Besiktas, the game is now set for Nagyerdei Stadium in Debrecen, following the Turkish government's refusal to host.

This decision comes in the wake of unrest linked to Maccabi's previous Europa League fixture in Amsterdam, during which at least five fans suffered injuries because of violent attacks on the streets after a 5-0 defeat by Ajax. Besiktas conveyed on social media that Hungary was the sole nation agreeing to host, although Hungarian authorities ordered the match to proceed 'behind closed doors.'

The developments underscore the ongoing security concerns surrounding international football matches, highlighting the challenges teams face in ensuring safety amidst heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

