Women's Champions League Highlights: Goals Galore and Perfect Runs

Manchester City and Bayern Munich maintain perfect records in the Women's Champions League. Barcelona and Arsenal showcased dominant performances with significant victories. Bayern leads Group C, while City tops Group D. Key players contributed to the winner's successes, including Pernille Harder and Claudia Pina. Arsenal finds redemption after early setbacks.

13-11-2024
Women's Champions League Highlights: Goals Galore and Perfect Runs
In the Women's Champions League, Manchester City and Bayern Munich continued their flawless campaigns midway through the group stage. On Tuesday, City commanded Group D with nine points after defeating Hammarby 2-0. Barcelona trails closely, beating St. Pölten 7-0 to remain a strong contender.

Arsenal, after a shaky start to the season, made a strong comeback by defeating Juventus 4-0 in a second consecutive four-goal game. Arsenal stands second in Group C, three points behind the leading Bayern Munich, which comfortably overpowered Vålerenga 3-0, leaving Juventus with three points.

Bayern's Pernille Harder solidified her position as the top scorer, while City's second-half goals led them to victory despite the absence of Vivianne Miedema. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Claudia Pina struck twice against St. Pölten, ensuring their strong performance continued.

