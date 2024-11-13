Women's Champions League Highlights: Goals Galore and Perfect Runs

In the Women's Champions League, Manchester City and Bayern Munich continued their flawless campaigns midway through the group stage. On Tuesday, City commanded Group D with nine points after defeating Hammarby 2-0. Barcelona trails closely, beating St. Pölten 7-0 to remain a strong contender.

Arsenal, after a shaky start to the season, made a strong comeback by defeating Juventus 4-0 in a second consecutive four-goal game. Arsenal stands second in Group C, three points behind the leading Bayern Munich, which comfortably overpowered Vålerenga 3-0, leaving Juventus with three points.

Bayern's Pernille Harder solidified her position as the top scorer, while City's second-half goals led them to victory despite the absence of Vivianne Miedema. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Claudia Pina struck twice against St. Pölten, ensuring their strong performance continued.

