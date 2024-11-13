Rashid Latif Questions ICC's Stand on India-Pakistan Cricket Issues
Former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has made a strong statement regarding the ongoing cricket tensions between Pakistan and India. Latif believes that until the nations resolve their political issues, they should not play against each other in any cricket tournaments.
He has taken a critical stance against the BCCI, which has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Latif insists that the ICC should refrain from granting hosting rights to both countries for global events until the disputes are resolved.
Latif also questioned why the ICC remains lenient towards India and Pakistan, citing past suspensions of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for political interference in cricket. He emphasized that Pakistan can sustain its cricket progress without matches against India and called for formal communication regarding tournament arrangements.
