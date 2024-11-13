Hardik Pandya Joins Elite 4,000-Run Club in International Cricket
Hardik Pandya reached a remarkable milestone of 4,000 international runs, joining an illustrious group of Indian cricket legends. In a T20I against South Africa, he contributed 18 runs, elevating his career tally. In 205 matches, Pandya also boasts 188 wickets, demonstrating his all-round excellence.
In a significant achievement for Indian cricket, all-rounder Hardik Pandya completed 4,000 runs in international cricket on Wednesday, positioning himself alongside legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Ravindra Jadeja for his exceptional all-round performances.
Pandya reached this landmark during the third T20I against South Africa in Centurion, playing a crucial role with his knock of 18 runs in 16 balls, which included three boundaries and a strike rate of 112.50.
With this milestone, Pandya has accumulated 4,001 runs in 205 international matches at an average of 30.77, alongside a century and 19 fifties. Additionally, he has claimed 188 wickets at an average of 30.85, reinforcing his dual prowess on the field.
In Test cricket, Pandya has scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 and secured 17 wickets, with exceptional best figures of 5/28. In 86 ODIs, he recorded 1,769 runs at an average of 34.01, supplemented by 11 fifties and 84 wickets.
Contributing significantly to the shortest format, Pandya's T20I achievements include 1,700 runs at an average of 27.86 and a strike rate of 141.90, registering four half-centuries.
The latest match saw India, initiated by the Proteas to bat first, posting 219/6 in their allotted overs, driven by notable innings from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.
Keshav Maharaj and Andile Simelane were the standout bowlers for South Africa, delivering vital breakthroughs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
