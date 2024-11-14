Left Menu

Historic Run Feast: Kauthankar and Bakle Smash Records in Ranji Trophy

Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle made history in the Ranji Trophy, scoring triple centuries in a record-breaking 606-run partnership, the highest in the tournament's history, helping Goa defeat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs. Their achievement includes the second-highest plate division score ever recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porvorim | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:30 IST
Historic Run Feast: Kauthankar and Bakle Smash Records in Ranji Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kauthankar and Bakle powered their way into the record books with a staggering 606-run partnership in the Ranji Trophy, a feat that led Goa to an emphatic victory over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs.

Marking one of cricket's rare double triple-century instances, Kauthankar's brisk 314 off 215 balls and Bakle's commanding 300 off 269 balls propelled Goa to a towering 727 for 2 declared, granting them an unrivaled first-innings lead of 643 runs.

This partnership surpassed the previous record of 594 runs and was just shy of the global Test record of 624 runs, underscoring the duo's exceptional achievement on the cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024