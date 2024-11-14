Historic Run Feast: Kauthankar and Bakle Smash Records in Ranji Trophy
Snehal Kauthankar and Kashyap Bakle made history in the Ranji Trophy, scoring triple centuries in a record-breaking 606-run partnership, the highest in the tournament's history, helping Goa defeat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs. Their achievement includes the second-highest plate division score ever recorded.
Kauthankar and Bakle powered their way into the record books with a staggering 606-run partnership in the Ranji Trophy, a feat that led Goa to an emphatic victory over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 551 runs.
Marking one of cricket's rare double triple-century instances, Kauthankar's brisk 314 off 215 balls and Bakle's commanding 300 off 269 balls propelled Goa to a towering 727 for 2 declared, granting them an unrivaled first-innings lead of 643 runs.
This partnership surpassed the previous record of 594 runs and was just shy of the global Test record of 624 runs, underscoring the duo's exceptional achievement on the cricket field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
