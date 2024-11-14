Claudio Ranieri Returns to Manage AS Roma at 73

In a surprising turn of events, seasoned football coach Claudio Ranieri has stepped out of retirement to manage AS Roma until the season's conclusion. The announcement comes shortly after the club's decision to part ways with Croatian manager Ivan Juric.

Ranieri, renowned for his role in guiding Leicester City to their historic Premier League title, will assume a strategic managerial position at Roma post-season. The club revealed that he will provide advisory support on all sporting matters to its ownership.

Roma, which currently stands in 12th position in Serie A, faced challenges in finding a successor for Juric. Among the considered candidates were Roberto Mancini and Maurizio Sarri, according to Italian media reports. With an upcoming match against table-toppers Napoli, Ranieri's return is seen as a stabilizing force for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)