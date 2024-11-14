Left Menu

Claudio Ranieri Returns to Manage AS Roma at 73

Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has returned from retirement to manage AS Roma until the end of the season. This marks his third stint with the club, following the dismissal of Croatian Ivan Juric. Ranieri, noted for leading Leicester City to a Premier League title, will transition to a senior role after the season ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:48 IST
Claudio Ranieri Returns to Manage AS Roma at 73
Claudio Ranieri

In a surprising turn of events, seasoned football coach Claudio Ranieri has stepped out of retirement to manage AS Roma until the season's conclusion. The announcement comes shortly after the club's decision to part ways with Croatian manager Ivan Juric.

Ranieri, renowned for his role in guiding Leicester City to their historic Premier League title, will assume a strategic managerial position at Roma post-season. The club revealed that he will provide advisory support on all sporting matters to its ownership.

Roma, which currently stands in 12th position in Serie A, faced challenges in finding a successor for Juric. Among the considered candidates were Roberto Mancini and Maurizio Sarri, according to Italian media reports. With an upcoming match against table-toppers Napoli, Ranieri's return is seen as a stabilizing force for the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024