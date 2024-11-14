Claudio Ranieri Returns to Manage AS Roma at 73
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has returned from retirement to manage AS Roma until the end of the season. This marks his third stint with the club, following the dismissal of Croatian Ivan Juric. Ranieri, noted for leading Leicester City to a Premier League title, will transition to a senior role after the season ends.
In a surprising turn of events, seasoned football coach Claudio Ranieri has stepped out of retirement to manage AS Roma until the season's conclusion. The announcement comes shortly after the club's decision to part ways with Croatian manager Ivan Juric.
Ranieri, renowned for his role in guiding Leicester City to their historic Premier League title, will assume a strategic managerial position at Roma post-season. The club revealed that he will provide advisory support on all sporting matters to its ownership.
Roma, which currently stands in 12th position in Serie A, faced challenges in finding a successor for Juric. Among the considered candidates were Roberto Mancini and Maurizio Sarri, according to Italian media reports. With an upcoming match against table-toppers Napoli, Ranieri's return is seen as a stabilizing force for the club.
(With inputs from agencies.)
