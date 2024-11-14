Left Menu

Lalremsiami's Remarkable 150 Caps: A Testament to Dedication and Skill

Indian women's hockey forward Lalremsiami achieved her 150th international cap during a match against Thailand. A key figure in Indian hockey, she played pivotal roles in major tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics. Her career is marked by numerous successes and a notable rising star award in 2019.

Updated: 14-11-2024 19:59 IST
Lalremsiami. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lalremsiami, a prominent forward from Mizoram, reached a significant milestone on Thursday by clinching her 150th international cap. This momentous achievement occurred during the Indian Women's Hockey Team's clash against Thailand at the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir.

Throughout her career, Lalremsiami has been integral to India's hockey successes. She was part of the historic squad that secured a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a standout achievement for Indian women's hockey. Her contributions have been vital in numerous tournaments, highlighting her relentless energy and scoring skills.

The 24-year-old has garnered notable successes, including medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Women's Asia Cup. Recognized as the FIH Rising Star in 2019, she continues to inspire with her performances. Speaking on her achievement, Lalremsiami expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her teammates and coaches.

