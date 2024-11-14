Lalremsiami's Remarkable 150 Caps: A Testament to Dedication and Skill
Indian women's hockey forward Lalremsiami achieved her 150th international cap during a match against Thailand. A key figure in Indian hockey, she played pivotal roles in major tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics. Her career is marked by numerous successes and a notable rising star award in 2019.
- Country:
- India
Lalremsiami, a prominent forward from Mizoram, reached a significant milestone on Thursday by clinching her 150th international cap. This momentous achievement occurred during the Indian Women's Hockey Team's clash against Thailand at the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir.
Throughout her career, Lalremsiami has been integral to India's hockey successes. She was part of the historic squad that secured a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a standout achievement for Indian women's hockey. Her contributions have been vital in numerous tournaments, highlighting her relentless energy and scoring skills.
The 24-year-old has garnered notable successes, including medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Women's Asia Cup. Recognized as the FIH Rising Star in 2019, she continues to inspire with her performances. Speaking on her achievement, Lalremsiami expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her teammates and coaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram's Medical Milestone: New Public Health Program and Hostel Inaugurated
Forgery Fallout: Mizoram Man Arrested for Fake Certificates
Mizoram Appoints H Lalengmawia as Acting Chief Secretary
Heroin Bust in Mizoram: Two Women Arrested with Rs 22.7 Lakh Worth of Drugs
Assam Rifles Strikes Major Blow Against Mizoram Smuggling Operations