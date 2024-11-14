Lalremsiami's Remarkable 150 Caps: A Testament to Dedication and Skill

Lalremsiami, a prominent forward from Mizoram, reached a significant milestone on Thursday by clinching her 150th international cap. This momentous achievement occurred during the Indian Women's Hockey Team's clash against Thailand at the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir.

Throughout her career, Lalremsiami has been integral to India's hockey successes. She was part of the historic squad that secured a fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, a standout achievement for Indian women's hockey. Her contributions have been vital in numerous tournaments, highlighting her relentless energy and scoring skills.

The 24-year-old has garnered notable successes, including medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Women's Asia Cup. Recognized as the FIH Rising Star in 2019, she continues to inspire with her performances. Speaking on her achievement, Lalremsiami expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her teammates and coaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)